Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele says “We’ll toll roads to repay loans acquired constructing them”
News photo National Daily  - Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that some roads in the country will be tolled to repay the loan used in constructing them.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

‘FG To Toll Roads To Pay Debts’ – Emefiele Biz Watch Nigeria:
‘FG To Toll Roads To Pay Debts’ – Emefiele
We’ll Toll Roads To Repay FG’s Loans – Emefiele Sundiata Post:
We’ll Toll Roads To Repay FG’s Loans – Emefiele
FG to toll roads to repay infrastructure debts, says CBN governor The Street Journal:
FG to toll roads to repay infrastructure debts, says CBN governor
We’ll toll roads to repay loans acquired constructing them—Emefiele Online Nigeria:
We’ll toll roads to repay loans acquired constructing them—Emefiele
We’ll Toll Roads To Repay FG Tori News:
We’ll Toll Roads To Repay FG's Loans - Emefiele


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
2 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
3 I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 “Being gay is not a crime” – James Brown says, shares details about his family - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
9 We gave Yusuf Buhari a title so he won't be strolling around Abuja and Yola - Emir of Daura - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 IPMAN Blames Private Depots For Hike In Petrol Price - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info