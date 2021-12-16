Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tottenham’s Game With Leicester Postponed As Covid Wreaks Havoc On Premier League Schedule
5 hours ago
1 EFCC: We've uncovered fresh $72.8m linked to Diezani - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 "I’m devastated, but not hopeless" - How family announced the demise of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
4 Senate approves N633.39bn for NCC, N8.8bn for USPF in 2022 budget - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 World Bank approves $700m for climate resilience project in Nigeria - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Turned Down Advice From NFF Officials - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Black Lives Matter: Former US Police Officer, Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Rights - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
