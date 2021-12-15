Bandits strike again in Zaria, kill businessman, kidnap his three children



Bandits have again killed a businessman, Alhaji Habibu and kidnapped three of his children at Sayen Lenu in Dutsen Abba, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state. Linda Ikeji Blog - Alhaji HabibuBandits have again killed a businessman, Alhaji Habibu and kidnapped three of his children at Sayen Lenu in Dutsen Abba, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state.



News Credibility Score: 99%