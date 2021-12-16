Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bus Conveying Youth Corps Members Explodes On Its Way From NYSC Orientation Camp In Delta
Affairs TV  - Information getting to journalists confirm that a bus conveying youth corps members exploded on its way from the Nigerian Youth Service Corp, orientation camp in Delta State. Eyewitness report revealed that the bus was conveying only corp members to ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

18 corps members escape death in Delta The Guardian:
18 corps members escape death in Delta
18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion The Punch:
18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion
18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion Within Nigeria:
18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion
Delta: Corps members escape death as bus explodes MetroStar Nigeria:
Delta: Corps members escape death as bus explodes
Bus Conveying Corps Members Explodes In Delta City Mirror News:
Bus Conveying Corps Members Explodes In Delta
18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion News Breakers:
18 corps members escape death in Delta bus explosion


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Amid COVID-19, 80 Deaths, 434 Cases Recorded For Lassa Fever, Says NCDC - News Break, 1 hour ago
3 FG to step up accountability audit of agencies, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Nini buys herself a Mercedes Benz SUV - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
5 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 3 hours ago
6 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 36 governors to review planned privatization of 10 generating plants, critical national assets - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
9 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info