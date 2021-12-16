Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Broke Buhari Government To Toll Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road To Repay Loans
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian government says it will toll the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kano Road and the Second Niger Bridge upon completion to ensure their maintenance and also pay back loans used to construct them.
Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central ...

23 hours ago
