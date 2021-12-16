Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Oby Ezekwesili joins Board of Directors of Nexford University
Pulse Nigeria
- Fondly called Oby, she has many feathers to her cap
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ezekwesili Joins Nexford’s Board Of Directors
Champion Newspapers:
Ezekwesili joins Nexford’s board of directors
Prompt News:
Ezekwesili joins Nexford’s board of directors
News Breakers:
Ezekwesili joins Nexford’s board of directors
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
2
SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
3
I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals -
Republican Nigeria,
16 hours ago
4
Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
7
4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
“Being gay is not a crime” – James Brown says, shares details about his family -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
9
We gave Yusuf Buhari a title so he won't be strolling around Abuja and Yola - Emir of Daura -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
IPMAN Blames Private Depots For Hike In Petrol Price -
The Genius Media,
15 hours ago
