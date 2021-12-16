|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
“Being gay is not a crime” – James Brown says, shares details about his family - Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
We gave Yusuf Buhari a title so he won't be strolling around Abuja and Yola - Emir of Daura - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Garba Shehu slams Nigerians for thanking God alone over Buhari’s achievement - Daily Post,
15 hours ago