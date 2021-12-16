Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man arraigned for allegedly posting RIP on his girlfriend’s picture on social media
The Eagle Online  - The police charged Odewale with two counts of breach of peace and threat to life.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man arraigned for allegedly posting RIP on girlfriend?s picture on social media Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man arraigned for allegedly posting RIP on girlfriend?s picture on social media
Man arraigned for allegedly posting RIP on girlfriend’s picture on social media Yaba Left Online:
Man arraigned for allegedly posting RIP on girlfriend’s picture on social media
Man Docked For Allegedly Posting RIP On His Girlfriend’s Picture On Social Media The Nigeria Lawyer:
Man Docked For Allegedly Posting RIP On His Girlfriend’s Picture On Social Media
Police Arraign Man For Captioning Girlfriend’s Picture With RIP The Will:
Police Arraign Man For Captioning Girlfriend’s Picture With RIP
Oyebode Odewale docked for writing PM News:
Oyebode Odewale docked for writing 'RIP' on girlfriend’s social media pictures - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Amid COVID-19, 80 Deaths, 434 Cases Recorded For Lassa Fever, Says NCDC - News Break, 1 hour ago
3 FG to step up accountability audit of agencies, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Nini buys herself a Mercedes Benz SUV - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
5 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 3 hours ago
6 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 36 governors to review planned privatization of 10 generating plants, critical national assets - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
9 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info