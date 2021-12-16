Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Chelsea vs Everton: Three first-team players test positive for COVID-19 hours to match
The Punch
- Chelsea vs Everton: Three first-team players test positive for COVID-19 hours to match
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Organisers order daily Covid-19 test for EPL players
The Will:
Three More Chelsea Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Everton Clash
The Genius Media:
Chelsea Vs Everton: Three Chelsea Players Test Positive For #Covid-19 – #CHEEVE
News Breakers:
Chelsea vs Everton: Three first-team players test positive for COVID-19 hours to match
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: 4 Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Pulse Nigeria,
14 hours ago
2
How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
4
Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) -
The Info NG,
22 hours ago
5
Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Turned Down Advice From NFF Officials -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
6
I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals -
Republican Nigeria,
12 hours ago
7
Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
9
4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
