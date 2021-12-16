Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Abducted Imo Monarch, Youth Leader Found Dead
News photo Tori News  - The traditional ruler is billed to be buried today (Thursday) as his corpse was conveyed to his kingdom on Wednesday.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnapped Imo monarch, youth leader found dead The Punch:
Kidnapped Imo monarch, youth leader found dead
Anxiety as abducted Imo monarch, youth leader found dead – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Anxiety as abducted Imo monarch, youth leader found dead – The Sun Nigeria
Kidnapped Imo monarch, youth leader found dead News Breakers:
Kidnapped Imo monarch, youth leader found dead
Gunmen Kill Abducted Imo Monarch, Youth Leader Naija News:
Gunmen Kill Abducted Imo Monarch, Youth Leader


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
2 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
5 I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
6 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 “Being gay is not a crime” – James Brown says, shares details about his family - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info