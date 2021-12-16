Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mkpurummiri: NDLEA seizes 0.506kg of methamphetamine in Ebonyi
News photo The Nation  - The Ebonyi command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it seized about 196 pinches of methamphetamine, popularly called “Mkpurummiri” from suspected drug dealers from January to date.

10 hours ago
