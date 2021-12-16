Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Another Imo traditional ruler killed, body dumped in ditch days after kidnap
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Eze Pau Ogbu

The abducted traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, HRH Eze Paul Ogbu, has been found dead.

 

   More Picks
1 5G Auction: NCC denies being aware of Senator Bola Tinubu’s connection to Mafab Communications Ltd - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Turned Down Advice From NFF Officials - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
6 Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 IPOB to Southeast elders: stop begging for Igbo Presidency - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
