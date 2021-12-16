Another Imo traditional ruler killed, body dumped in ditch days after kidnap



The abducted traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, HRH Eze Paul Ogbu, has been found dead.







