Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC says vaccines promote health, save lives, costs
News photo The Guardian  - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says though vaccines go through complex production processes, they promote health, save lives and cost

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vaccines promote health, save lives, costs ― NAFDAC Vanguard News:
Vaccines promote health, save lives, costs ― NAFDAC
NAFDAC Says Vaccines Promote Health, Save Lives, Costs The Street Journal:
NAFDAC Says Vaccines Promote Health, Save Lives, Costs
NAFDAC says vaccines promote health, save lives, costs Prompt News:
NAFDAC says vaccines promote health, save lives, costs
NAFDAC says vaccines promote health, save lives, costs News Breakers:
NAFDAC says vaccines promote health, save lives, costs


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
2 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
5 I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
6 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 “Being gay is not a crime” – James Brown says, shares details about his family - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info