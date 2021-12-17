Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Nigerians will not replace APC with PDP ― Akpanudoedehe
Nigerian Tribune  - National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Akpanudoedehe

1 day ago
The Cable:
APC replies PDP: Nigerians are intelligent...
Signal:
Nigerians Won’t Replace APC With PDP Govt – Senator Akpanudoedehe
Peoples Gazette:
Nigerians will still choose us in 2023: APC
Within Nigeria:
Nigerians will still choose our party in 2023, APC tells PDP


