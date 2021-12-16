Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Appeal Court Affirms Final Forfeiture Of Niger Delta Commission Ex-Director, Omatsuli’s N1.8billion Properties
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Wednesday dismissed the application filed by one Francis Momoh and affirmed the final forfeiture of properties worth N1.8bn recovered from a former Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Appeal Court affirms final forfeiture of ex-NDDC director, Omatsuli’s N1.8bn property The Punch:
Appeal Court affirms final forfeiture of ex-NDDC director, Omatsuli’s N1.8bn property
Appeal Court affirms final forfeiture of NNDC director, Tuoyo Omatsuli’s N1.8bn Properties Premium Times:
Appeal Court affirms final forfeiture of NNDC director, Tuoyo Omatsuli’s N1.8bn Properties
Court Affirms Final Forfeiture of NNDC Director, Omatsuli’s, N1.8bn Properties News Break:
Court Affirms Final Forfeiture of NNDC Director, Omatsuli’s, N1.8bn Properties
Appeal Court Affirms Final Forfeiture of Tuoyo Omatsuli’s N1.8bn Properties Prompt News:
Appeal Court Affirms Final Forfeiture of Tuoyo Omatsuli’s N1.8bn Properties
A’Court okays final forfeiture of ex-NDDC director’s N1.8bn property News Breakers:
A’Court okays final forfeiture of ex-NDDC director’s N1.8bn property


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
3 I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 “Being gay is not a crime” – James Brown says, shares details about his family - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 We gave Yusuf Buhari a title so he won't be strolling around Abuja and Yola - Emir of Daura - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Garba Shehu slams Nigerians for thanking God alone over Buhari’s achievement - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info