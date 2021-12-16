Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulates President Buhari at 79
The Eagle Online  - Governor Sanwo-Olu described President Buhari as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

At 79, Buhari is a courageous, honest leader - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News PM News:
At 79, Buhari is a courageous, honest leader - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News
Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader Pulse Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader
Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Buhari at 79, Says President Is Courageous, Honest Leader Affairs TV:
Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Buhari at 79, Says President Is Courageous, Honest Leader
Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Buhari, ‘A Courageous, Honest Leader’ At 79 Yes International! Magazine:
Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Buhari, ‘A Courageous, Honest Leader’ At 79


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
2 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
4 Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
5 Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Turned Down Advice From NFF Officials - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
6 I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 IPOB to Southeast elders: stop begging for Igbo Presidency - The Nation, 23 hours ago
9 Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info