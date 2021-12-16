Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem
News photo The Punch  - The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, commended the remarkable and patriotic sacrifices made by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring the security and unity of the country.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki Vanguard News:
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki
Nigeria Has Come To Stay, Says Obaseki The Street Journal:
Nigeria Has Come To Stay, Says Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki News Verge:
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki Prompt News:
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki News Diary Online:
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki
Nigeria can’t be divided, says Obaseki Within Nigeria:
Nigeria can’t be divided, says Obaseki
Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem News Breakers:
Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem
Nigeria Cannot And Will Not Be Divided – Gov. Obaseki Edujandon:
Nigeria Cannot And Will Not Be Divided – Gov. Obaseki


   More Picks
1 5G Auction: NCC denies being aware of Senator Bola Tinubu’s connection to Mafab Communications Ltd - National Accord, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
4 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Turned Down Advice From NFF Officials - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
6 Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 IPOB to Southeast elders: stop begging for Igbo Presidency - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info