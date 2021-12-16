Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams/N12m forgotten in his cab
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian man who works as a cab driver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been honored for his honesty after he returned 100k Dirhams, (N12million). The man identified as Abraham Airaodion discovered that a passenger had forgotten the money in ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams (N12million) forgotten in his cab Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams (N12million) forgotten in his cab
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams (N12million) forgotten in his cab Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams (N12million) forgotten in his cab
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams (N12million) forgotten in his cab Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams (N12million) forgotten in his cab
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning about N12million forgotten in his cab. Instablog 9ja:
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning about N12million forgotten in his cab.
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams/N12m forgotten in his cab Naija on Point:
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning 100k Dirhams/N12m forgotten in his cab
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning about N12million forgotten in his cab Osmek News:
Nigerian man honored in UAE for returning about N12million forgotten in his cab


   More Picks
1 Amid COVID-19, 80 Deaths, 434 Cases Recorded For Lassa Fever, Says NCDC - News Break, 4 hours ago
2 36 governors to review planned privatization of 10 generating plants, critical national assets - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
3 FG to step up accountability audit of agencies, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Nini buys herself a Mercedes Benz SUV - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
6 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 AfDB approves $170 Million Investment for Digital and Creative Startups in Nigeria - Innovation Village, 20 hours ago
9 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info