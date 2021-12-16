Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FAAN suspends airfield officer over Max Air incident at Lagos Airport
Vanguard News  - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria , FAAN, Thursday suspended an airfield Officer who was on duty when a FAAN  maintenance vehicle had a near collision with a Max Air aircraft at Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

