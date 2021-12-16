Violation Of Electorates’ Right Of Choice Undermines Democracy- Osinbajo Global Village Extra - By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN(GVE)- Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said that democracy remains the best system of establishing governments because it guarantees respect for the fundamental rights of individuals to choose their ...



News Credibility Score: 99%