Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari arrives Turkey ahead of 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari has arrived Istanbul, Turkey, ahead of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

 

See more photos below...

 

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari to attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul Peoples Daily:
Buhari to attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul
Buhari to attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul The Eagle Online:
Buhari to attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul
Buhari To Attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit In Istanbul Thursday Global Village Extra:
Buhari To Attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit In Istanbul Thursday
Buhari leaves for Istanbul to attend Turkey-Africa summit News Breakers:
Buhari leaves for Istanbul to attend Turkey-Africa summit
Buhari Heads For Istanbul, To Attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit Naija News:
Buhari Heads For Istanbul, To Attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit


   More Picks
1 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 7 hours ago
2 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 23 hours ago
3 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
6 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Female soldier who was proposed to by corps member reportedly arrested by the Army (Audio) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Ebola outbreak declared over in DR Congo - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
9 IPMAN Blames Private Depots For Hike In Petrol Price - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
10 Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulates President Buhari at 79 - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info