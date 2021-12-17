Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Federal High Court with 75 judges has 128,000 pending cases - Chief Judge
Premium Times
- With 75 judges currently on its bench, it means each judge, on the average, has over 1,700 cases to handle.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Conflicting exparte orders: Chief Judge excited no Federal High Court judge affected
The Guardian:
Conflicting exparte orders: Chief Judge excited no Federal High Court judge affected
Prompt News:
Conflicting exparte orders: Chief Judge excited no Federal High Court judge affected
Global Village Extra:
Federal High Court Has Over 128 Pending Cases- CJ
News Breakers:
Conflicting exparte orders: Chief Judge excited no Federal High Court judge affected
More Picks
1
Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' -
Kanyi Daily,
13 hours ago
3
Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
IPOB declares Nnamdi Kanu “Prisoner of Conscience,” alleges extrajudicial detentions, persecution, human rights violations in Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
6
2022 will be a better year, says Okowa -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
Electoral Amendment Bill: Malami urges Buhari to reject direct primaries -
MetroStar Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Al Ahly Terminate Junior Ajayi’s Contract -
Complete Sports,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...