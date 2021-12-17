Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle
News photo The Guardian  - Liverpool shrugged off a coronavirus outbreak to keep their Premier League title challenge on track with a 3-1 win over Newcastle that was lit up by Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonder goal.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool bounce back to beat Newcastle 3-1 Peoples Gazette:
Liverpool bounce back to beat Newcastle 3-1
Liverpool beat Newcastle to keep in touch with City - P.M. News PM News:
Liverpool beat Newcastle to keep in touch with City - P.M. News
EPL: COVID-hit Liverpool bounce back to beat Newcastle The Eagle Online:
EPL: COVID-hit Liverpool bounce back to beat Newcastle
Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle News Breakers:
Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Amid COVID-19, 80 Deaths, 434 Cases Recorded For Lassa Fever, Says NCDC - News Break, 1 hour ago
3 FG to step up accountability audit of agencies, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija star, Nini buys herself a Mercedes Benz SUV - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
5 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 3 hours ago
6 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 36 governors to review planned privatization of 10 generating plants, critical national assets - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
9 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info