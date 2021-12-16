Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Northern singer has released a song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin, Bello Turji, who is said to be leader of the bandit groups terrorising communities in Sokoto, Zamfara, and parts of Niger Republic. Turji's gang is also said to be responsible ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

