FAAN suspends workers as car confronts landing plane on Lagos runway
News photo The Punch  - A major air mishap was averted on Wednesday as a Max Air jet, which landed on runway 18L of the Lagos airport, almost rammed into a malfunctioning car that was being tested on the runway.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

