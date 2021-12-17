Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation'
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has reaffirmed his loyalty to Nigeria while revealing why he would never support the agitation for a “Yoruba Nation”. Obasanjo spoke when leaders of soc

58 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo: Why I will never support Yoruba Nation The Nation:
Obasanjo: Why I will never support Yoruba Nation
Why I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Naija Loaded:
Why I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo
Obasanjo: Why I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation Information Nigeria:
Obasanjo: Why I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason Sundiata Post:
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason
I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals Republican Nigeria:
I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals
Obasanjo Vows ‘NEVER’ To Support Yoruba Nation Agitation, Reveals Why Anaedo Online:
Obasanjo Vows ‘NEVER’ To Support Yoruba Nation Agitation, Reveals Why
Obasanjo reveals why he will never support Yoruba Nation Within Nigeria:
Obasanjo reveals why he will never support Yoruba Nation
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason News Breakers:
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason Naija News:
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason Tori News:
I Will Never Support Yoruba Nation – Obasanjo Declares, Gives Reason


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 BBNaija star, Nini buys herself a Mercedes Benz SUV - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 58 mins ago
5 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
6 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 IPMAN Blames Private Depots For Hike In Petrol Price - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
9 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 DMO Offers N250bn Sukuk For Subscription As Debt Rises To $92.6bn - The New Diplomat, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info