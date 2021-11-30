Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A Nigerian father shed happy tears as he reunited with his son after nine years of being apart from each other. The lovely moment was...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video)
Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video)
Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video) Naija Parrot:
Nigerian father shed tears of joy as he reunites with his son after 9 years and gets a car gift from him (Video)


   More Picks
1 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Stanbic IBTC, NFF sign N2.3 billion annual partnership deal - PM News, 24 hours ago
6 Federal High Court with 75 judges has 128,000 pending cases - Chief Judge - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 Postpone national convention before APC scatters, Orji Kalu advises Buni - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
8 Omicron: UK resumes acceptance of visitor visa applications in Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
9 States To Clear ALL Outstanding Pensions After Fuel Subsidy Removal - NGF - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
10 Shareholders endorse Access Bank’s Holdco structure - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info