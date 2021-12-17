Al Ahly Terminate Junior Ajayi’s Contract

Ajayi fell down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of South Africa forward Percy Tau and Luis ... Complete Sports - Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly have terminated the contract of Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi, reports Completesports.com.Ajayi fell down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of South Africa forward Percy Tau and Luis ...



News Credibility Score: 99%