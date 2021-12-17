Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering
The Eagle Online  - The FOC said this in his address of welcome at the 2021 Eastern Naval Command ceremonial “Sunset” at NNS Jubilee.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering The Guardian:
Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering
Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering – The Sun Nigeria
Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering News Breakers:
Navy impounds 25 vessels used in illegal bunkering


   More Picks
1 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Electoral Amendment Bill: Malami urges Buhari to reject direct primaries - MetroStar Nigeria, 13 hours ago
5 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Stanbic IBTC, NFF sign N2.3 billion annual partnership deal - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Federal High Court with 75 judges has 128,000 pending cases - Chief Judge - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Postpone national convention before APC scatters, Orji Kalu advises Buni - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
9 Omicron: UK resumes acceptance of visitor visa applications in Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
10 States To Clear ALL Outstanding Pensions After Fuel Subsidy Removal - NGF - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info