Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti CJ frees 69 inmates at correctional centre
News photo Vanguard News  - The Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, has released 69 awaiting trial inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Center in Ado Ekiti. Adeyeye granted the inmates

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti chief judge frees 69 prison inmates Premium Times:
Ekiti chief judge frees 69 prison inmates
Ekiti Chief Judge Frees 69 Awaiting Trial Inmates The Trent:
Ekiti Chief Judge Frees 69 Awaiting Trial Inmates
Ekiti reviews cases of 538 inmates, frees 69 PM News:
Ekiti reviews cases of 538 inmates, frees 69


   More Picks
1 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 13 hours ago
3 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 IPOB declares Nnamdi Kanu “Prisoner of Conscience,” alleges extrajudicial detentions, persecution, human rights violations in Nigeria - Global Upfront, 9 hours ago
6 2022 will be a better year, says Okowa - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Electoral Amendment Bill: Malami urges Buhari to reject direct primaries - MetroStar Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Al Ahly Terminate Junior Ajayi’s Contract - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info