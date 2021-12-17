Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kizz Daniel Delivers Sultry Video For 'Pour Me Water' | WATCH
News photo Not Just OK  - Kizz Daniel has released the official video for his smash tune "Pour Me Water", a sultry cinematic expression.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 13 hours ago
3 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 IPOB declares Nnamdi Kanu “Prisoner of Conscience,” alleges extrajudicial detentions, persecution, human rights violations in Nigeria - Global Upfront, 9 hours ago
6 2022 will be a better year, says Okowa - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Electoral Amendment Bill: Malami urges Buhari to reject direct primaries - MetroStar Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Al Ahly Terminate Junior Ajayi’s Contract - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
