Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment
The Guardian  - The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has expressed concern over what it called ”pressure” being mounted on members by constituents on the ongoing recruitment exercise.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Reps: Constituents pressuring us over customs recruitment
Reps lament pressure from constituents over Customs recruitment The Punch:
Reps lament pressure from constituents over Customs recruitment
Reps raises concern over pressure on Customs Service recruitment The Eagle Online:
Reps raises concern over pressure on Customs Service recruitment
Customs recruitment: Reps raise concern, say only 4 slots given to each 774 LGs Daily Nigerian:
Customs recruitment: Reps raise concern, say only 4 slots given to each 774 LGs
Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment News Breakers:
Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment


   More Picks
1 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Electoral Amendment Bill: Malami urges Buhari to reject direct primaries - MetroStar Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 Kanye West says he's going to be homeless in a year as he plans to turn his houses into churches - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Kizz Daniel Releases High Quality Visuals For Hit Single ‘Pour Me Water’ - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
6 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 11 hours ago
8 My husband spoke of commiting suicide but people thought he was high on drugs - Wife of man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 El-Zakzaky denies Buhari govt’s claim of giving him N3.5m monthly for feeding - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info