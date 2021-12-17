Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WHO appoints Ayoade Alakija special envoy
The Punch  - The World Health Organisation has appointed a Nigerian, Dr. Ayoade Alakija, as the global health agency’s Special Envoy for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

