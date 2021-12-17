Ogwashi-Uku Philanthropist Donates Patrol Vehicles to Delta Police Command Business Post Nigeria - By Modupe Gbadeyanka A notable philanthropist from Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, Mr Jude Ndudi Ozah, has donated no fewer than 10 patrol vehicles to the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force. The items were given to the Delta Police Command by ...



News Credibility Score: 99%