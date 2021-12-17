Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Depression Responsible For My Husband’s Death, Says Wife Of Man Who Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon
News Break  - Ms Sofiat Amusa, wife of the 25-year-old man who committed suicide by jumping into the lagoon in Epe, attributed her husband’s death to frustration, depression and lack of parental care.

9 hours ago
