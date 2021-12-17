Hilarious moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of the house after being beaten (Video)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of her family house. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogA video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of her family house.



News Credibility Score: 90%