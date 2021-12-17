Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77
News photo The Punch  - A former Nigerian Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga, is dead.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

