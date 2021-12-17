Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Dismissed police officer bags 4 years in jail for fraud
Daily Nigerian
- An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a dismissed police officer, Benjamin Tanko, to four years imprisonment for fraud.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Dismissed police officer bags 4 years jail for fraud – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
Dismissed police officer jailed four years for fraud
Pulse Nigeria:
Dismissed police officer bags 4 years jail for fraud
News Verge:
Dismissed police officer bags 4 years jail for fraud — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Dismissed Police Officer bags four years jail term for fraud
News Wire NGR:
Dismissed police officer jailed 4 years for fraud
PM News:
Dismissed police officer jailed 4 years for fraud - P.M. News
The Will:
Dismissed Police Officer Jailed 4 Years For Fraud
News Break:
Court Jails Prophetess To Five Years Term For N128m Fraud In Lagos
More Picks
1
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
United Nigeria Airlines Commences Operations To Anambra Airport -
Independent,
18 hours ago
4
Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
5
Emir of Kano set to marry new wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria -
PM News,
21 hours ago
7
Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
8
Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
9
I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
10
Three die, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
