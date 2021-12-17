Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC destroys expired, fake drugs, worth N598m in Nasarawa
Vanguard News  - NATIONAL Agency for Food, Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed expired and fake drugs estimated at over N598m in the state.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598 million in Nasarawa The Punch:
NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598 million in Nasarawa
NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598m in Nasarawa Ripples Nigeria:
NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598m in Nasarawa
NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598 million in Nasarawa News Breakers:
NAFDAC destroys fake drugs worth N598 million in Nasarawa


   More Picks
1 My husband spoke of commiting suicide but people thought he was high on drugs - Wife of man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 Kanye West says he's going to be homeless in a year as he plans to turn his houses into churches - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity - The Nation, 14 hours ago
8 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 El-Zakzaky denies Buhari govt’s claim of giving him N3.5m monthly for feeding - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info