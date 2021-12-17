Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties
News photo The Punch  - Buhari (retd.), on Friday, said Nigeria will partner with the Republic of Turkey in dealing with the current security challenges

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security And Defence Ties – Buhari Channels Television:
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security And Defence Ties – Buhari
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security, Defence Ties The Will:
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security, Defence Ties
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties Sundiata Post:
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security, Defence Ties Inside Business Nigeria:
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security, Defence Ties
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties National Accord:
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security And Defence Ties – Buhari The Street Journal:
Nigeria, Turkey To Strengthen Security And Defence Ties – Buhari
Nigeria will partner with Turkey to strengthen security — Buhari The Eagle Online:
Nigeria will partner with Turkey to strengthen security — Buhari
President Buhari holds talks on security with Turkish President TV360 Nigeria:
President Buhari holds talks on security with Turkish President
Nigeria, Turkey Strengthen Security, Defence Ties Yes International! Magazine:
Nigeria, Turkey Strengthen Security, Defence Ties
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties News Breakers:
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence cooperation, says Buhari Global Upfront:
Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence cooperation, says Buhari


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 United Nigeria Airlines Commences Operations To Anambra Airport - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
5 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 1 day ago
9 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
10 Three die, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info