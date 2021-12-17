Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We must be Prepared for a Nigerian Economy after Oil – Buhari
My Celebrity & I  - President Muhammdu Buhari has said that there is need to prepare for a Nigerian economy after oil. The President said this when receiving the immediate past Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, at the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Buhari: We Must Be Prepared For A Nigerian Economy After Oil Igbere TV News:
Buhari: We Must Be Prepared For A Nigerian Economy After Oil
We Must Prepare For A Nigerian Economy After Oil – Buhari Sundiata Post:
We Must Prepare For A Nigerian Economy After Oil – Buhari
We must be prepared for a Nigerian economy after oil – Buhari Olajide TV:
We must be prepared for a Nigerian economy after oil – Buhari


   More Picks
1 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 13 hours ago
3 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 IPOB declares Nnamdi Kanu “Prisoner of Conscience,” alleges extrajudicial detentions, persecution, human rights violations in Nigeria - Global Upfront, 9 hours ago
6 2022 will be a better year, says Okowa - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Electoral Amendment Bill: Malami urges Buhari to reject direct primaries - MetroStar Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Al Ahly Terminate Junior Ajayi’s Contract - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info