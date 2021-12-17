Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Will Never Apologize To Anyone For Not Believing In Oduduwa Republic – Obasanjo
Naija Loaded  - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has addressed the criticism that followed his statement not supporting Yoruba Nation agitation. According to him, he owes nobody any apology for believing in one Nigeria and not Oduduwa Republic. Speaking at an event ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Point Blank News:
Why I owe nobody apology for not believing in Oduduwa Republic – Obasanjo
I Owe Nobody Apology For Not Believing In Oduduwa Republic – Obasanjo Global Village Extra:
I Owe Nobody Apology For Not Believing In Oduduwa Republic – Obasanjo
Why I owe nobody apology for not believing in Oduduwa Republic – OBJ Edujandon:
Why I owe nobody apology for not believing in Oduduwa Republic – OBJ


   More Picks
1 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
7 Three die, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
8 El-Zakzaky denies Buhari govt’s claim of giving him N3.5m monthly for feeding - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Makinde warns land grabbers, illegal miners operating in Oyo - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info