Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Little girl angrily packs her bags and leaves home after being spanked by her mum (Video)
Correct NG  - A Little Nigerian girl has been captured on camera moving out of his parents house after being disciplined by her mum.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Little girl angrily packs her bags and leaves home after being spanked by her mum (Video) Naija on Point:
Little girl angrily packs her bags and leaves home after being spanked by her mum (Video)
Drama As Little Girl Packs Her Bags And Leaves Home After Being Scolded By Mum Kanyi Daily:
Drama As Little Girl Packs Her Bags And Leaves Home After Being Scolded By Mum
Drama As Little Girl Packs Her Bags And Leaves Home After Being Scolded By Mum [Video] Online Nigeria:
Drama As Little Girl Packs Her Bags And Leaves Home After Being Scolded By Mum [Video]


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 United Nigeria Airlines Commences Operations To Anambra Airport - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
5 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 1 day ago
9 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
10 Three die, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info