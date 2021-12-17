Don’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Don’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians



The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has urged Nigerians not to despair but be thankful to God for His grace. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineDon’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells NigeriansThe Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has urged Nigerians not to despair but be thankful to God for His grace.



News Credibility Score: 99%