Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Don’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has urged Nigerians not to despair but be thankful to God for His grace.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Society Gazette Nigeria:
How God’s grace kept us throughout 2021 – Speaker Obasa
Christmas Outreach: Obasa Urges Nigerians Not To Despair But Thankful To God Western Post News:
Christmas Outreach: Obasa Urges Nigerians Not To Despair But Thankful To God
Only The Grace Of God Has Kept Nigeria – Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa News Breakers:
Only The Grace Of God Has Kept Nigeria – Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Reveals What’s Keeping Nigeria Together Anaedo Online:
Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Reveals What’s Keeping Nigeria Together
Only The Grace Of God Has Kept Nigeria – Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Naija News:
Only The Grace Of God Has Kept Nigeria – Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
How God’s Grace Kept Us Throughout 2021 – Speaker Obasa The Genius Media:
How God’s Grace Kept Us Throughout 2021 – Speaker Obasa


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Alleged kidnapping: Lagos govt re-arraigns Evans, others, amends charges after death of co-defendant - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 5 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 3 hours ago
5 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Dismissed police officer bags 4 years in jail for fraud - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
7 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Former Minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info