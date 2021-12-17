Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Speeding truck crushes student, tricycle rider in Ibadan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - A student and a tricycle rider were feared killed in Ibadan as a speeding truck crushed them on Thursday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Truck crushes student, tricycle rider in Ibadan Vanguard News:
Truck crushes student, tricycle rider in Ibadan
Speeding truck crushes student, driver escapes lynching in Ibadan News Breakers:
Speeding truck crushes student, driver escapes lynching in Ibadan
Tricyclist And Student Crushed By Speeding Truck In Ibadan Tori News:
Tricyclist And Student Crushed By Speeding Truck In Ibadan


   More Picks
1 Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her lookalike daughter as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Northern singer releases song praising bandit and kidnap kingpin Bello Turji - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Kanye West says he's going to be homeless in a year as he plans to turn his houses into churches - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 13 hours ago
6 My husband spoke of commiting suicide but people thought he was high on drugs - Wife of man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 El-Zakzaky denies Buhari govt’s claim of giving him N3.5m monthly for feeding - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Tech expert narrates how her sister who hawked pepper in Nigeria died of cancer 6 months after getting job in the US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Al Ahly Terminate Junior Ajayi’s Contract - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info