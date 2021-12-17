Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG
News photo The Punch  - The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned the Federal Government against plans to remove the fuel subsidy in 2022, saying the action will be met with nationwide protests.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel subsidy removal: Nationwide protest to hold Feb 2022, says NLC The Cable:
Fuel subsidy removal: Nationwide protest to hold Feb 2022, says NLC
Proposed N340 fuel price hike: NLC slates nationwide warning protest on January 27 Nigerian Tribune:
Proposed N340 fuel price hike: NLC slates nationwide warning protest on January 27
Fuel Price Hike: Organised Labour Set To Begin Protest In January 2022 AIT:
Fuel Price Hike: Organised Labour Set To Begin Protest In January 2022
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Prepare For Massive Protests On February 1 – NLC Warns FG The Herald:
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Prepare For Massive Protests On February 1 – NLC Warns FG
NLC plans nationwide protest over fuel subsidy removal Ripples Nigeria:
NLC plans nationwide protest over fuel subsidy removal
Fuel Price Hike: NLC Proposes January 27 For Nationwide Protest Independent:
Fuel Price Hike: NLC Proposes January 27 For Nationwide Protest
NLC releases dates for Mother of All protests against fuel subsidy removal PM News:
NLC releases dates for Mother of All protests against fuel subsidy removal
Subsidy: NLC Fixes Jan 27, Feb 1 For Nationwide Protests The Nigeria Lawyer:
Subsidy: NLC Fixes Jan 27, Feb 1 For Nationwide Protests
Fuel subsidy removal: NLC plans national protest February 1 Daily Nigerian:
Fuel subsidy removal: NLC plans national protest February 1
Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG News Breakers:
Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG
NLC fixes dates for protests over fuel subsidy removal The Point:
NLC fixes dates for protests over fuel subsidy removal


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Alleged kidnapping: Lagos govt re-arraigns Evans, others, amends charges after death of co-defendant - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 5 hours ago
6 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
7 Dismissed police officer bags 4 years in jail for fraud - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info