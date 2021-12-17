Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Grants Fani-Kayode N5m Bail, Directs Him To Attend Proceedings
News Breakers  - The Special Offences Court in Ikeja has granted a N5m bail to former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode. The court also asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain to sign an undertaking that he will attend future proceedings.

