Court Grants Fani-Kayode N5m Bail, Directs Him To Attend Proceedings News Breakers - The Special Offences Court in Ikeja has granted a N5m bail to former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode. The court also asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain to sign an undertaking that he will attend future proceedings.



