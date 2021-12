Kizz Daniel Releases High Quality Visuals For Hit Single ‘Pour Me Water’ The Guardian - Hot on the heels of his recently released hit EP, BARNABAS, multi award-winning Afrobeats, Pop and R&B singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel releases stellar new visuals for ‘Pour Me Water’ — one of the most mesmerising tracks on the Barnabas ...



News Credibility Score: 99%