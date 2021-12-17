Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity
The Nation  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said Nigeria is enlisting the support of the Republic of Turkey in security and defense. He spoke during a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. It was shortly before the official ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

