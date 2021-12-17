Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moment Davido, Dangote met at the airport (Photos, video)
PM News  - Nigerian singer, Davido has met Africa's richest man Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the airport with the duo exchanging pleasantries.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

1 Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen security, defence ties - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 United Nigeria Airlines Commences Operations To Anambra Airport - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 Reps raises concern over pressure on NCS recruitment - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
5 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 May Buhari’s life be run the way he is running Nigeria - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari gets Turkey’s support in fight against insecurity - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Former Zamfara NLC chairman, Aliyu Zannah is dead - Daily Post, 1 day ago
9 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
10 Three die, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
